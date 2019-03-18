This Viral French Brand Is Having a Once-in-a-Lifetime Sale

Image zoom Instagram/RealisationPar

French brand Réalisation Par isn’t just cool in an Instagram way, even though it has 450k followers on the platform. And it isn’t just another pretty dress brand, despite the fact that its dresses make people stop in their tracks. Realisation Par has cool in its DNA.

With an endless list of celebrity endorsers, from Lana Del Rey to Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid to Kylie Jenner, its styles have launched a thousand imitators, but none that can stand up against the original.

Today, shopping the brand’s most viral pieces — from the Naomi skirt that sold out countless times last summer, to the Alexandra dress that put Réalisation Par on the map — should be high up on your to do list.

For just four days, now through Thursday, Réalisation Par is hosting a massive, 25 percent off sale on every stunning piece sitewide with code COSMICSTORM. This is the biggest sale the brand has ever had. In fact, Réalisation Par rarely offers sales or discounts on any of its products, as demand is always outpacing supply.

Personally, we’re celebrating this historic moment by loading up on all of our absolute favorite styles by the viral brand while they’re this affordable. See our top picks below, and shop the full sale at realisationpar.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $135 (Originally $180); realisationpar.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $147 (Originally $195); realisationpar.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $169 (Originally $225); realisationpar.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $135 (Originally $180); realisationpar.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $158 (Originally $210); realisationpar.com