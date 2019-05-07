The Brand Behind That Viral Leopard Skirt Just Made the Dress of the Summer

Image zoom Courtesy

It’s hard to predict what’s going to go viral. For all of the research behind how trends take hold, and fussing over trend arcs, things take off in a completely unexpected way. The truth is, we never really know what’s going to resonate.

What we can do, though, is look at the signs. Aussie brand Réalisation Par is no stranger to virality — over the past few years, it’s had not one but five separate pieces take off in a huge way. With Instagram largely to thank for its success, Realisation Par has cracked the code to irresistible dresses (and highly imitated skirts) that sell out at breakneck speed.

So, naturally, when it releases a new piece, we pay very close attention. Today, Réalisation Par has welcomed The Liv dress to its collection, and honestly, we’re almost certain it’ll follow the brand’s tradition of suddenly being everywhere.

This ankle-grazing maxi features a romantic V-neckline and wide straps, which means you can comfortably and clandestinely wear your most supportive bra underneath. The silk crepe dress is available in two patterns: Rosalita, which is black with scattered red roses, and Illuminismo, which is white with blue and red florals.

Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid have all been spotted wearing Réalisation Par dresses over the years, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the super-celebs were to add this new launch to their collections.

Shop the soon-to-be dress of the summer before it sells out completely, like so many of Réalisation Par’s past hits.

To buy: $245; realisationpar.com

