French Women Have Spoken, This Is Officially the Dress of the Summer

At a pop-up in Paris’ Galeries Lafayette Champs Elysées concept store, French women had a chance to shop the latest drop from viral hit-maker Réalisation Par weeks before the rest of the world. The Australian brand had set up shop for a few short weeks, selling its newest collection of gorgeous summer dresses to French women fortunate enough to be within Metro distance, ahead of the capsule’s online debut.

Naturally, shoppers were flurrying to snatch up pieces in multiples. Of all of the styles that were exclusively available to shop at the Paris pop-up, which included the Alba and Luna dresses, among others, none was quite as in demand as the Capulet dress in Karma, according to the brand’s founders.

The Capulet, a drapey, strappy, cowl-neck midi dress made in Réalisation Par’s signature silk, is easily one of summer’s most wearable, timeless silhouettes. Its bias-cut fabric skims elegantly over the body, while the excess fabric at the neckline accommodates different bust sizes (even without a bra).

But it’s not just Capulet’s flattering cut that singled it out as a winner. The Karma pattern, a hazy purple tie-dye, is more relevant than ever this year. Resistance dyeing is everywhere we look these days, channelling carefree childhood summers and trippy, ‘70s psych rock tees. The Capulet in Karma easily embodies those nostalgic feelings with a healthy side serving of sex appeal.

Now that the pop-up has concluded, Réalisation Par has finally made the dresses available for purchase online, exclusively through their website. If Parisian women’s shopping patterns are any indication (and they usually are), the dress they just crowned their best-seller is poised to absolutely take over this season in the US and beyond.

Réalisation Par has a history of selling out of it’s top styles — at least one dress or skirt goes truly viral each year — so we don’t anticipate the Capulet in Karma will be in stock for much longer.

Shop the just-launched dress that Parisian girls are already obsessed with for $220 at RealisationPar.com.