Real Time Fashion: Shop Editor Curated Picks From London Fashion Week Designer's Fall Collections

All week long, we watched London's top designers showcase their newest offerings for Spring/Summer 2015. The shows were over-the-top (think: major sex appeal at Tom Ford and fun and flirty prints at Burberry) and left us waiting with baited breath for spring. But for now, to hold us over as a form of retail therapy, we shopped the best of the best from London designer's fall collections.

We picked our favorite pieces from designers like Burberry Prorsum, Mulberry, Erdem, Tom Ford, Christopher Kane , and Peter Pilotto. Each piece, from the green Burberry Prorsum leather and velvet bowling bag to the Tom Ford gold and onyx bracelet, will instantly update your fall wardrobe. To shop all of our favorites from London designer's fall collections, click through the gallery.