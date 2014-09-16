Real Time Fashion: Shop Editor Curated Picks From London Fashion Week Designer's Fall Collections

Alexandra DeRosa
Sep 16, 2014 @ 4:45 pm

All week long, we watched London's top designers showcase their newest offerings for Spring/Summer 2015. The shows were over-the-top (think: major sex appeal at Tom Ford and fun and flirty prints at Burberry) and left us waiting with baited breath for spring. But for now, to hold us over as a form of retail therapy, we shopped the best of the best from London designer's fall collections.

We picked our favorite pieces from designers like Burberry Prorsum, Mulberry, Erdem, Tom Ford, Christopher Kane , and Peter Pilotto. Each piece, from the green Burberry Prorsum leather and velvet bowling bag to the Tom Ford gold and onyx bracelet, will instantly update your fall wardrobe. To shop all of our favorites from London designer's fall collections, click through the gallery.

1 of 28 Courtesy

Burberry Prorsum

$2,928; matchesfashion.com
2 of 28 Courtesy

Burberry Prorsum

$895; saksfifthavenue.com
3 of 28 Courtesy

Burberry Prorsum

$1,095; bergdorfgoodman.com
4 of 28 Courtesy

Burberry Prorsum

$1,395; bloomingdales.com
5 of 28 Courtesy

Mother of Pearl

$400; net-a-porter.com
6 of 28 Courtesy

Mother of Pearl

$302; matchesfashion.com
7 of 28 Courtesy

Mother of Pearl

$595; farfetch.com
8 of 28 Courtesy

Mother of Pearl

$1,445; farfetch.com
9 of 28 Courtesy

Mulberry

$2,900; mulberry.com
10 of 28 Courtesy

Mulberry

$570; mulberry.com
11 of 28 Courtesy

Mulberry

$2,600; mulberry.com
12 of 28 Courtesy

Mulberry

$2,600; mulberry.com
13 of 28 Courtesy

Erdem

$1,040; mytheresa.com
14 of 28 Courtesy

Erdem

$990; net-a-porter.com
15 of 28 Courtesy

Erdem

$1,090; mytheresa.com
16 of 28 Courtesy

Erdem

$2,425; matchesfashion.com
17 of 28 Courtesy

Erdem

$1,074; matchesfashion.com
18 of 28 Courtesy

Christopher Kane

$1,537; matchesfashion.com
19 of 28 Courtesy

Christopher Kane

$1,750; saksfifthavenue.com
20 of 28 Courtesy

Christopher Kane

$870; ssense.com
21 of 28 Courtesy

Peter Pilotto

$1,505; mytheresa.com
22 of 28 Courtesy

Peter Pilotto

$2,231; farfetch.com
23 of 28 Courtesy

Peter Pilotto

$2,235; net-a-porter.com
24 of 28 Courtesy

Peter Pilotto

$1,820; modaoperandi.com
25 of 28 Courtesy

Tom Ford

$1,590; tomford.com
26 of 28 Courtesy

Tom Ford

$3,130; tomford.com
27 of 28 Courtesy

Tom Ford

$4,490; tomford.com
28 of 28 Courtesy

Tom Ford

$380; tomford.com

