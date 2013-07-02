Readers of the Week: Inspired by Coral Color Crash Course

Judy Meepos
Jul 02, 2013 @ 7:00 am

Our readers really love July's Coral Color Crash Course! We've received tons of fabulous "Inspired by InStyle" submissions from our fans, with their own takes on the cheery, summery hue. Click through our gallery to see the five readers who really rocked the shade, including Hsini Chou in her sleeveless Equipment dress, and Jessica Peterson in her sophisticated blazer and coral maxi (both pictured). Plus, to get more inspiration from our Salma Hayek-covered July issue, head to newsstands to pick up a copy or download it on your tablet.

Hsini Chou of New York City

This casual, sleeveless dress had been sitting around in Chou’s New York closet until she read July’s Color Crash Course. “I never knew what to wear this breezy dress with until I read the styling tips on how to wear the bright color," she told InStyle.com. "I paired the dress with tortoise sunglasses and brown sandals and went for a stroll in Central Park!”Check out more of Chou’s city looks on her blog NY Keiko.
Jessica Peterson of Sound of Chic

Pairing a coral maxi dress and a white blazer, Peterson’s ensemble was perfect to wear from the office to after-work drinks. See more of her style insprations at her blog, Sound of Chic.
Yvonne Cheah of San Diego, CA

What a steal! Cheah, creator of the blog (Doozy Panda), scooped this coral dress from a second-hand store in her native San Diego, CA. "I paired it with boots, a fringy handbag, and a hat to give it a touch of boho-chic!” she told InStyle.com about her casual look. Cheah also took note of the makeup suggestions in July’s Color Crash Course and topped off her look with a subtle nude lipstick.
Melissa

Coral was the perfect color to wear to a summer wedding, which is exactly what she did! “Since I had to attend a day wedding, I followed the wild card pairing and matched coral with a bright yellow clutch and stuck to grey heels so as not to compete with all of the bright colors in my outfit!” Melissa explained to InStyle.com. Great job combining two loud hues without going overboard, Melissa!
Christina-Lauren Pollack of Los Angeles, CA

The summery hue was an ideal shade for Christina-Lauren Pollack to wear to the beach! Pairing a coral top and jacket with a dark-wash jeans, and neon accessories, Pollack had a colorful look for a cold summer day. “I was inspired to wear coral because it flatters all skin tones and coordinates so well with other bright colors!” says Pollack. For more of Pollack’s fun looks, visit her blog Inspirations and Celebrations.

