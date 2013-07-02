Readers of the Week: Inspired by Coral Color Crash Course

Our readers really love July's Coral Color Crash Course! We've received tons of fabulous "Inspired by InStyle" submissions from our fans, with their own takes on the cheery, summery hue. Click through our gallery to see the five readers who really rocked the shade, including Hsini Chou in her sleeveless Equipment dress, and Jessica Peterson in her sophisticated blazer and coral maxi (both pictured). Plus, to get more inspiration from our Salma Hayek-covered July issue, head to newsstands to pick up a copy or download it on your tablet.

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com. You could be featured in InStyle and InStyle.com.