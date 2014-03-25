Read Beauty Reviews from People You Know

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:45 pm
Best of Web Batch 4
Pretty HQ
prettyhq.com
Why trust a stranger’s opinion on the best concealer when you can ask your friends instead? This site connects you with your pals (and a larger community, including experts, if you choose) to get their beauty-product assessments, fave merch, and sneakiest tricks.
