Ramy Brook's New Cover-Up Line Will Have You Itching to Book Your Next Getaway

Traveling for the holidays or simply dreaming of a winter getaway? We are getting a serious warm weather travel itch after seeing Ramy Brook's newly launched collection of cover-ups. True to the brand's core, the line features plenty of color and print on a variety of fabrications that are perfect for day-to-night. Whether you're planning to cruise the Caribbean or lounge poolside at home, shop the perfect pieces to pack whatever the destination. Don't have a trip on the books? No problem! These styles will remain evergreen on the site so you will always be able to shop.

VIDEO: How to Plan a Luxury Vacation Without Stressing

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Shop a few of our favorites below.