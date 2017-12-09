Ramy Brook's New Cover-Up Line Will Have You Itching to Book Your Next Getaway

Traveling for the holidays or simply dreaming of a winter getaway? We are getting a serious warm weather travel itch after seeing Ramy Brook's newly launched collection of cover-ups. True to the brand's core, the line features plenty of color and print on a variety of fabrications that are perfect for day-to-night. Whether you're planning to cruise the Caribbean or lounge poolside at home, shop the perfect pieces to pack whatever the destination. Don't have a trip on the books? No problem! These styles will remain evergreen on the site so you will always be able to shop.

Shop a few of our favorites below.

EMBROIDERED MINI 

An easy and cute option for a day by the pool. 

Ramy Brook $195 SHOP NOW
LACE COVERUP

Add a little extra to your coverup game with this pretty lace number. 

Ramy Brook $275 SHOP NOW
MAXI DRESS

A dress that will take you from the beach to sunset cocktails. 

Ramy Brook $295 SHOP NOW
PALAZZO PANT

Try this breezy pant for a chic night look after a day in the sun. 

Ramy Brook $225 SHOP NOW
PRINTED MINI

A playful print and pom-pom trim skirt will liven up your simple bikini. 

Ramy Brook $185 SHOP NOW

