Raise the Bar! Gift These Gorgeous Linear Earrings This Holiday

InStyle Staff
Dec 21, 2014

Raise the bar for gifts this holiday season—literally. Instead of the usual suspects, give your mom, sister, or BFF a pair of bar earrings. They're more special than ordinary studs, but they're versatile enough for daily wear. For understated glamour, stick with the classics with a modern twist, like asymmetric gold plated strips or ones studded with diamonds or pearls. For an offbeat edge, go for curved pieces with mixed gemstones. Either way, you can't go wrong with our top picks.

Jacquie Aiche 5 Diamond Bezel Stud

$450 each; jacquieaiche.com
Stella Valle Swarovski Pearl Earrings

$195; stellavalle.com
Eddie Borgo Mixed Color Studs

$125; eddieborgo.com
Gemma Redux Asymmetrical Studs

$88; gemmaredux.com
My Jewel Candy Raise-the-Bar Earrings

$27; myjewelcandy.com

