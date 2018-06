1 of 7 Ed Rode/WireImage, Richard Young/startraksphoto.com, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For BAFTA Los Angeles, Luiz Martinez / Broadimage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA, Donato Sardella/WireImage

Rainbow Brights on the Red Carpet

Get out your sunglasses—the stars are lighting up the red carpet with dresses in every shade from purple to well, red. No longer reserved for the most daring of dressers, style icons like Gwyneth Paltrow and Charlize Theron have stolen the spotlight in their eye-catching hues. Whether draped in ultra violet, primary green or color of the year tangerine, these vibrant designs have made us turn and take serious notice!