Rachel Zoe's Top 10 Fall Must-Haves

"The more fitted, the better. The oversize leather jacket was an '80s trend-I wasn't a fan."? Plastic Island jacket, $180; at chickdowntown.com.? Biker jackets for under $100.The star of Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project shared her favorite trends and we tracked down the hottest finds. Tune in Monday, August 24th for Season 2 of the celebrity stylist's must-see show.