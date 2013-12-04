Rachel Zoe's Holiday Dressing Tips

"There’s no silhouette more effortlessly glamorous than this one-shoulder caftan from my Resort 2014 collection – it’s perfect for your holiday in the sun or a NYE bash," Zoe tells InStyle.com. "Dress it up and make a bold statement with a pair of platform sandals, a statement cuff and a smoky eye." Rachel Zoe Azur Caftan, $295, nordstrom.com
Courtesy
A Statement Clutch
"A statement clutch is a holiday season must-have and this calf hair Givenchy is beyond gorgeous!" Zoe tells InStyle.com. "For any holiday party you are attending or a New Years Eve bash, this bag is everything – it makes a sleek and glamorous statement when paired with almost any ensemble." Givenchy Obsedia Ponyskin and Leather Clutch, $1,570, brownsfashion.com
Courtesy
A Sexy Pump
"A sexy pump is a wardrobe essential," says Zoe. "Add a little glamour to your holiday ensemble and pick a style that makes a statement like this pair by Casadei." Casadei Pumps, $484, thecorner.com
Courtesy
A Classic Blazer
"A classic blazer is always timeless!" Zoe tells InStyle.com. "For an edgy update, opt for one with a print like this Preen Line silhouette. Dress it down for daytime with black skinny jeans, a white tee and pointed toe flats. Elevate your look for evening by pairing your blazer with a polished pencil skirt, silk blouse and sexy pumps." Preen Line Dollis Printed Drill Blazer, $384, net-a-porter.com
Courtesy
Cocktail Ring
"Jewelry is my favorite accessory to play with," says Zoe. "It has the ability to revolutionize any look. I love to focus on one or two statement pieces and keep the rest simple – a cocktail ring with a pendant necklace or a statement cuff with a pair of earrings. A little sparkle adds a lot of glamour to any look!" Rachel Zoe Lucite Ring, $125, shop bop.com
Courtesy
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5Courtesy
A Versatile Caftan
"There’s no silhouette more effortlessly glamorous than this one-shoulder caftan from my Resort 2014 collection – it’s perfect for your holiday in the sun or a NYE bash," Zoe tells InStyle.com. "Dress it up and make a bold statement with a pair of platform sandals, a statement cuff and a smoky eye." Rachel Zoe Azur Caftan, $295, nordstrom.com
Advertisement
2 of 5Courtesy
A Statement Clutch
"A statement clutch is a holiday season must-have and this calf hair Givenchy is beyond gorgeous!" Zoe tells InStyle.com. "For any holiday party you are attending or a New Years Eve bash, this bag is everything – it makes a sleek and glamorous statement when paired with almost any ensemble." Givenchy Obsedia Ponyskin and Leather Clutch, $1,570, brownsfashion.com
3 of 5Courtesy
A Sexy Pump
"A sexy pump is a wardrobe essential," says Zoe. "Add a little glamour to your holiday ensemble and pick a style that makes a statement like this pair by Casadei." Casadei Pumps, $484, thecorner.com
Advertisement
4 of 5Courtesy
A Classic Blazer
"A classic blazer is always timeless!" Zoe tells InStyle.com. "For an edgy update, opt for one with a print like this Preen Line silhouette. Dress it down for daytime with black skinny jeans, a white tee and pointed toe flats. Elevate your look for evening by pairing your blazer with a polished pencil skirt, silk blouse and sexy pumps." Preen Line Dollis Printed Drill Blazer, $384, net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
5 of 5Courtesy
Cocktail Ring
"Jewelry is my favorite accessory to play with," says Zoe. "It has the ability to revolutionize any look. I love to focus on one or two statement pieces and keep the rest simple – a cocktail ring with a pendant necklace or a statement cuff with a pair of earrings. A little sparkle adds a lot of glamour to any look!" Rachel Zoe Lucite Ring, $125, shop bop.com
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.