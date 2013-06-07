Rachel Loves St. Barth's So Much, It Inspired Her New Collection

Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 07, 2013 @ 2:35 pm

Rachel Zoe previewed her resort 2014 collection this week—the clothes she will release in stores this winter—and it’s full of options fit for Rachel’s boho-glam style with a nautical twist. Inspired by St. Barth’s, the island she jets off to for winter vacations with Rodger and Skyler, the pieces all have a very easy, relaxed, seaside feel, from striped short suits to rope belts to relaxed boyfriend-style denim. “This Resort season is all about contrast—juxtaposing and reinventing polished nautical pieces with contemporary edge,” Zoe said. “It’s a very versatile collection.” Of course, Rachel Zoe’s trademark motifs make an appearance. The stylist-turned-designer showed her love strong tailoring, maxi skirts, and wide-brimmed hats, the latter by cleverly incorporating the accessory in a beach-friendly straw style (shown above). Click to see the full collection.

