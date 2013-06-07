Rachel Loves St. Barth's So Much, It Inspired Her New Collection

Rachel Zoe previewed her resort 2014 collection this week—the clothes she will release in stores this winter—and it’s full of options fit for Rachel’s boho-glam style with a nautical twist. Inspired by St. Barth’s, the island she jets off to for winter vacations with Rodger and Skyler, the pieces all have a very easy, relaxed, seaside feel, from striped short suits to rope belts to relaxed boyfriend-style denim. “This Resort season is all about contrast—juxtaposing and reinventing polished nautical pieces with contemporary edge,” Zoe said. “It’s a very versatile collection.” Of course, Rachel Zoe’s trademark motifs make an appearance. The stylist-turned-designer showed her love strong tailoring, maxi skirts, and wide-brimmed hats, the latter by cleverly incorporating the accessory in a beach-friendly straw style (shown above). Click to see the full collection.

