These Are the Gold Under-Eye Masks Rachel Zoe Can't Live Without
Designer and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe shares a few of her favorites things
Celebrity stylist-turned-designer Rachel Zoe is known for her strong opinions on style, from the perfect pant silhouette (long and leggy with a slight flare) to the most flattering sunglasses (it depends, but never hurts to shop Tom Ford). And it turns out, she takes the same detail-oriented approach to the rest of her life. Below, we caught up with the fashion mogul on the things she’s into and inspired by now. Keep scrolling for her picks.
POWER OUTFIT
The suits from my line make me feel feminine and strong. Rachel Zoe blazer ($445) and pants ($385); shoprachelzoe.com.
QUICK-HIT FIX
These gold patches de-puff my eyes before an event, or even if I’m just really tired. I use them religiously. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $75/30 pairs; sephora.com.
RED-CARPET HIGHLIGHT
Dressing Jennifer Garner for the 2004 Oscars in vintage Valentino was a game-changing moment in my [former] career as a stylist.
LIT PICK
Demi Moore’s new book, Inside Out, will be my next read. I’m so excited for it.
MOOD-LIFTING TRACK
Whatever kind of day I’m having, the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” makes me happy.
ACCESSORY ESSENTIAL
I don’t leave the house without sunglasses, even in the rain. There’s a pair in my car, my bag, literally everywhere. Tom Ford sunglasses, $415; net-a-porter.com.
WINTER GETAWAY
My husband and I ski in Aspen with our boys. They love it and would take lessons every day if they could.
LAZY-DAY LOOK
When we stay in, the whole family wears bathrobes. You should see us at hotels.
STYLE ICON
Bianca Jagger’s Studio 54 wardrobe is life. I want every item she had on her body in the ’70s. In fact, I might even own a few.
RUNWAY IDOL
It was so powerful to see Jennifer Lopez closing the Versace [spring 2020] show. She made a lot of women in their 40s and 50s think, “OK, cool, we can still do this or at least try to, right?”
For more stories like this, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Dec. 20.