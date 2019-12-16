These Are the Gold Under-Eye Masks Rachel Zoe Can't Live Without

Image zoom Rachel Zoe

Celebrity stylist-turned-designer Rachel Zoe is known for her strong opinions on style, from the perfect pant silhouette (long and leggy with a slight flare) to the most flattering sunglasses (it depends, but never hurts to shop Tom Ford). And it turns out, she takes the same detail-oriented approach to the rest of her life. Below, we caught up with the fashion mogul on the things she’s into and inspired by now. Keep scrolling for her picks.

POWER OUTFIT

Rachel Zoe

The suits from my line make me feel feminine and strong. Rachel Zoe blazer ($445) and pants ($385); shoprachelzoe.com.

QUICK-HIT FIX

Courtesy

These gold patches de-puff my eyes before an event, or even if I’m just really tired. I use them religiously. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $75/30 pairs; sephora.com.

RED-CARPET HIGHLIGHT

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dressing Jennifer Garner for the 2004 Oscars in vintage Valentino was a game-changing moment in my [former] career as a stylist.

LIT PICK

Courtesy

Demi Moore’s new book, Inside Out, will be my next read. I’m so excited for it.

MOOD-LIFTING TRACK

Courtesy

Whatever kind of day I’m having, the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” makes me happy.

ACCESSORY ESSENTIAL

Courtesy

I don’t leave the house without sunglasses, even in the rain. There’s a pair in my car, my bag, literally everywhere. Tom Ford sunglasses, $415; net-a-porter.com.

WINTER GETAWAY

beklaus/Getty Images

My husband and I ski in Aspen with our boys. They love it and would take lessons every day if they could.

LAZY-DAY LOOK

Courtesy Rachel Zoe

When we stay in, the whole family wears bathrobes. You should see us at hotels.

STYLE ICON

Ron Galella/Getty Images

Bianca Jagger’s Studio 54 wardrobe is life. I want every item she had on her body in the ’70s. In fact, I might even own a few.

RUNWAY IDOL

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

It was so powerful to see Jennifer Lopez closing the Versace [spring 2020] show. She made a lot of women in their 40s and 50s think, “OK, cool, we can still do this or at least try to, right?”

For more stories like this, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Dec. 20.