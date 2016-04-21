Queen Elizabeth's Trusty Launer Bag Holds a Prominent Place in the Latest Royal Family Portrait

Though many couldn’t get past the the aww-inducing cuteness in the latest royal family photo released for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday (Princess Charlotte stole the show!), we couldn't help but notice a certain It item making another significant appearance: the monarch’s iconic Launer bag. The purse, which was being held by 2-year-old Mia Tindall (daughter of the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall), had such prominent placement in the portrait, it could have been an advertisement for the more than 70-year-old manufacturer.

Yes, the Queen is rarely seen without her Launer bag (below)—the brand has had a royal warrant since 1968 and a different style was also seen at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding—but this photo proves the accessory's cross-generational appeal. Made at the company's factory in Walsall, West Midlands, any handmade Launer bag can be crafted in a variety of leathers, skins, and colors in two weeks, but urgent royal requests can be done in two days. Naturally, fine craftsmanship comes at a cost: the handbags start at $806.

But little Mia clearly didn't mind the hefty price tag when she picked up the bag for the photo. According to People, "She just picked it up—it wasn't staged. It was completely spontaneous."

