Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style

 It’s a glazed donut shoe summer.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Published on July 3, 2022

Early APD Deal: Amal Clooney Loved PVC Sandals
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds.

While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.

Amal Clooney also recently wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi PVC heels while out in New York, and Bella Hadid wore a pair of PVC pumps by Chanel while out in Cannes. Shoes that make your feet look like glazed donuts are everywhere, and now they're on sale early for Prime Day for as low as $32, which is like, what? A dozen glazed donuts?

While buying glazed donuts in bulk is absolutely another summer trend we can happily get behind, the shoe form lasts longer and is more versatile (and arguably less delicious, but you win some, you lose some). Not to mention, PVC sandals make the perfect wedding guest shoe because you can buy a pair before you even buy a dress and feel confident knowing that they'll work together just fine. It doesn't get more neutral than a PVC heel with a strap that's essentially invisible.

Clear Heels
Courtesy

Shop now: $32 (Originally $70); amazon.com

The trend, though, is unfortunately not cheap in normal circumstances. Clooney's Gianvito Rossi Plexi 100 leather and PVC pumps cost $795, and Bieber's Aquazzura mirror slides cost $995. Hadid's vintage Chanel PVC pumps appear to be from the '90s and likely retailed for over $1,000 back then, considering that they're now marked up even more on resale sites.

Amazon, though, has tons of options from brands like Steven Madden and Schutz for hundreds less; nearly every option on sale right now is under $75. And while Prime Day is still over a week away, these prices are probably the best it's going to get. If anything, these deals are so good, they might not even be around when the sale officially starts.

With the money you save on a pair of on-sale PVC sandals from Amazon, you could go ahead and buy all of Bieber's skincare line and a couple dozen glazed donuts to boot — with plenty of money to spare. That's apparently the theme of the summer, after all. Hot Girl Summer be damned: It's a Glazed Donut summer, we're sure of it.

Shop the Amal Clooney- and Hailey Bieber-backed shoe trend on sale early for Amazon Prime Day, below.

Steve Madden Wedge Sandal

Clear Heels
Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Mackin J Clear Wedge Sandals

Clear Heels
Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $90); amazon.com

Cape Robbin Chunky Low Heel

Clear Heels
Courtesy

Shop now: $37 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Steve Madden Clearer Dress Sandal

Clear Heels
Courtesy

Shop now: $66 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Michael Shannon Chunky Transparent Strap Sandal

Clear Heels
Courtesy

Shop now: $55 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Steve Madden Gracey Heeled Sandal

Clear Heels
Courtesy

Shop now: $69 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Schutz Ariella Acrylic Heel

Clear Heels
Courtesy

Shop now: $83 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Schutz Ariella Sandal

Clear Heels
Courtesy

Shop now: $71 (Originally $118); amazon.com

Shop More Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

