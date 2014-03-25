Put Your Name on It

cwonder.com Personalize select
home goods, cheery accessories, and clothes from this site. We love the weathered
denim button-fronts and trinket trays in splashy colors. Monogram initials or shapes like a heart or a lobster are available in the color of your choice for $10.
Courtesy
Iomoi
iomoi.com Long one of our favorite resources for playful custom paper goods and Lucite trays, the revamped site (launching November 1) has made visualizing monograms easier with a tool that allows shoppers to peep at exactly how the initials, motifs, patterns, and colors will look on an object before buying.
Courtesy
Lolly Wolly Doodle
lollywollydoodle.com Browse through a bountiful selection of striped, polka-dot, and ruffled baby and kids’ apparel (don’t miss the $29-and under dress selection). You can add a monogram to almost everything for just $7. Finish the look with add-ons like matching hair bows, floral pins, and appliques.
Courtesy
Mark and Graham
markandgraham.com This recently launched Williams-Sonoma/West Elm spin-off features gifts, accessories, and home goods including buttery leather totes, grosgrain-trimmed linen napkins, and crisp cotton bedding. Pieces can be customized with your choice of unique, modern fonts and symbols, and they come packaged in a gorgeous linen gift box.
Courtesy
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Courtesy
C Wonder
cwonder.com Personalize select
home goods, cheery accessories, and clothes from this site. We love the weathered
denim button-fronts and trinket trays in splashy colors. Monogram initials or shapes like a heart or a lobster are available in the color of your choice for $10.
Advertisement
2 of 4Courtesy
Iomoi
iomoi.com Long one of our favorite resources for playful custom paper goods and Lucite trays, the revamped site (launching November 1) has made visualizing monograms easier with a tool that allows shoppers to peep at exactly how the initials, motifs, patterns, and colors will look on an object before buying.
3 of 4Courtesy
Lolly Wolly Doodle
lollywollydoodle.com Browse through a bountiful selection of striped, polka-dot, and ruffled baby and kids’ apparel (don’t miss the $29-and under dress selection). You can add a monogram to almost everything for just $7. Finish the look with add-ons like matching hair bows, floral pins, and appliques.
Advertisement
4 of 4Courtesy
Mark and Graham
markandgraham.com This recently launched Williams-Sonoma/West Elm spin-off features gifts, accessories, and home goods including buttery leather totes, grosgrain-trimmed linen napkins, and crisp cotton bedding. Pieces can be customized with your choice of unique, modern fonts and symbols, and they come packaged in a gorgeous linen gift box.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.