Put Your Name on It

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:37 pm
Best of Web Batch 1
C Wonder
cwonder.com
Personalize select home goods, cheery accessories, and clothes from this site. We love the weathered denim button-fronts and trinket trays in splashy colors. Monogram initials or shapes like a heart or a lobster are available in the color of your choice for $10.
Iomoi
Iomoi
iomoi.com
Long one of our favorite resources for playful custom paper goods and Lucite trays, the revamped site (launching November 1) has made visualizing monograms easier with a tool that allows shoppers to peep at exactly how the initials, motifs, patterns, and colors will look on an object before buying.
Lolly Wolly Doodle
Lolly Wolly Doodle
lollywollydoodle.com
Browse through a bountiful selection of striped, polka-dot, and ruffled baby and kids’ apparel (don’t miss the $29-and under dress selection). You can add a monogram to almost everything for just $7. Finish the look with add-ons like matching hair bows, floral pins, and appliques.
Mark and Graham
Mark and Graham
markandgraham.com
This recently launched Williams-Sonoma/West Elm spin-off features gifts, accessories, and home goods including buttery leather totes, grosgrain-trimmed linen napkins, and crisp cotton bedding. Pieces can be customized with your choice of unique, modern fonts and symbols, and they come packaged in a gorgeous linen gift box.
