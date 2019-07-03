The Secret to Wearing a Plunging Neckline Is This $10 ‘Sports Tape’

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

Someone, somewhere is heading out to a fabulous night in a neckline that plunges well below office-appropriate heights, totally braless, with a rack as perky as can be — how does she do it? As it turns out, there’s a hack for that.

I remember scrolling through my feed some years ago and stopping suddenly on a photo of Kim Kardashian. In this day and age, it’s hardly a rarity to see the reality mogul crop up on Instagram, but everything about this picture held me in my tracks.

This particular image featured a Paris Hilton-era Kim, cheesing wide and with a blowout so high it looked like it was reaching for God. Armenian Dolly Parton vibes aside, the most shocking thing was that Kim was totally topless. She was showing off a trick so popular in Hollywood, it even has its own name.

Coined the “Tape Trick,” this method involves using literal tape (of the gaffer or duct varieties, usually) to hoist your boobs higher on your chest, held in place by the adhesive material that sticks to your collarbone or wraps around your neck. If Kim’s track record of jaw dropping cleavage is to be entered into evidence — or Chrissy Teigen’s, for that matter — this method works really well. The only problem is: Holy shit does it hurt.

Lucky for us, thousands of Amazon shoppers have found an unconventional solution through using kinesiology tape, or ‘sports tape,’ as their boob-boosting tape of choice. The adhesive material was originally designed to be worn by athletes to help speed up muscle recovery and protect against injury, not necessarily for hoisting your tatas up beneath that sultry V-neck. But, if you think about it, it makes a lot of sense.

Unlike gaffer’s tape, the stuff used to tape down electrical wires on sets, kinesiology tape (KT) was meant to be worn on the body. It moves as you move, and can stretch 50 to 80 percent, giving it a natural appearance under clothes. Unlike duct tape, it doesn’t make any noise, and doesn’t crinkle.

Spartan Kinesiology Tape, which has over 2,200 near-perfect ratings, has a reviews section that is divided between athletes commending it for improving their workouts, and women raving about its ‘boob tape’ abilities.

“I bought this, not for physical therapy purposes, but so I could tape my knockers so they didn’t pop out of my bridesmaids dress,” writes one reviewer. “They worked wonderfully! The other bridesmaids ended up using it too instead of their double sided tape. Just put a bandaid on the nips and tape ‘em up! Stayed put all day and night in 98 degree temps in Mexico even though we were all sweating profusely. Success!”

There are other ‘push-up tapes’ on the market, but the only difference between those and this $10 sports tape, which comes in 17 different colors, is the lady tax. Don’t pay more than you have to for the same or inferior product, and instead, trust the top-rated version that has Amazon shoppers raving.

Shop the comfortable, $10 trick that’ll get you Hollywood-worthy cleavage without a bra on Amazon.com.