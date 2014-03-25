PURPLE

Mar 25, 2014
Conscious Jewelry Necklace
Conscious Jewelry Necklace
Instantly punch up an outfit with eye-popping amethyst stones on a radiant gold chain.

Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Amethyst necklace, $225; flash sale no longer in progress.

-Leora Schwed
Halston Heritage Dress
Halston Heritage Dress
This deep violet dress with metallic stripes and intricate pleating flatters your curves. Add a great pair of strappy sandals, some bold bangles and you’re ready for a chic night out.

Pleated cocktail dress, $435; at singer22.com.
MAC Powder Blush
MAC Powder Blush
Swirl this raisin-y blush on your cheeks for a rich flush-the hint of sparkle will keep it from looking muddy.

Give me Liberty Powder Blush in Dirty Plum, $18.50; at maccosmetics.com.
Thro Home by Marlo Lorenz Pillow
Thro Home by Marlo Lorenz Pillow
Add a touch of glamour to your boudoir with this satin rosette pillow in deep sultry plum.

Exclusive HauteLook Price:
Fiona pillow, $18; flash sale no longer in progress.
Michael Michael Kors Sunglasses
Michael Michael Kors Sunglasses
For an effortless spring look, add these clear Lucite frames with purple lenses to jeans and a light-colored leather jacket.

Medina aviators, $85; at MichaelKors.com.
D.L. & Co Candle
D.L. & Co Candle
A mix of sweet jasmine and spicy pepper creates this sexy scent that will add a luxurious accent to any room.

Exclusive HauteLook Price: Black Dahlia candle, $45; flash sale no longer in progress.
Davines MOMO Anti-Frizz Fluid
Davines MOMO Anti-Frizz Fluid
Tames even the peskiest frizz with soothing botanicals-we give extra points for its nostalgic grape bubblegum shade.

Moisturizing Anti-Frizz Protective Fluid, $17.99; at folica.com.
Crate and Barrel Dinnerware
Crate and Barrel Dinnerware
A subtly patterned set of dishes from Crate and Barrel lends an arty vibe to your table.

Provence dinnerware, $100/4; at crateandbarrel.com.
Bottega Veneta Bag
Bottega Veneta Bag
A deep purple hobo in soft leather casts an air of refinement and elegance to even the most casual spring outfits.

Large Intrecciato bag, $2,380; at bottegaveneta.com.
Bath & Body Works Perfume
Bath & Body Works Perfume
Bring out your inner hippie with this heady fragrance made of jasmine, wild goji berries and sandalwood.

Moonlight Magic Eau de Toilette, $29.50; at bathandbodyworks.com.
