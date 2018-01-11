3 Cute Puffer Pairings Inspired By Street Style Stars

Kristina Rutkowski
Jan 11, 2018 @ 1:00 pm

Whether you survived the bomb cyclone and 30 degrees feels like reason enough to dress up, or are just looking for a little outfit inspiration to get you out of your winter doldrums, look no further. We took to the street to find the best outfit ideas featuring the quintessential winter wardrobe hero: the puffer jacket.

At the heart of these style equations, you'll find pieces that you probably already own (or possibly have been thinking about buying). When styled in a refreshing way, these outfit combinations are sure to put a little pep in your step.

Take a peek through our roundup below to see how simple it really is to look cute even on the coldest of days.

FLORAL DRESS + KNEE HIGH BOOT

A bright puffer pops on any dark floral print for an easy way to spice up your winter look. Just add knee high boots and you are good to go! 

Shop the look: Loft jacket, $110 (originally $128); loft.com. Zara dress, $36 (originally $90); zara.com. Ann Taylor boots, $248; anntaylor.com

MIXED BRIGHTS + HIGH TOP SNEAKERS

Go for an off-kilter monochrome look by mixing shades of red. Pair with your favorite thick black tights and standby Converse sneakers to balance out the boldness perfectly. 

Shop the look: The North Face jacket, $279; thenorthface.com. Banana Republic skirt, $88; bananarepublic.gap.com. Converse sneakers, $85; store.nike.com

TWEED MINI + COMBAT BOOTS

The classic tweed skirt gets a modern styling update when paired with a minimalist puffer in navy. Add totally now combat lace-up boots for a cool-girl spin. 

Shop the look: Everlane jacket, $245; everlane.com. Veronica Beard skirt, $295; veronicabeard.com. Frye boots, $251 (originally $358); zappos.com

