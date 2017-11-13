I Hate Puffer Coats. Is There An Equally Warm Alternative?

Getty
Ruthie Friedlander
Nov 13, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

So you're freezing cold and need to walk your dog to get coffee at that adorable little cafe near your apartment with that oh-so-handsome barista. What to wear? Whatever you put on will undoubtedly be covered up by some duvet cover looking coat that makes you look more Snowman than Snow White. Unless ... here we round up the best non-puffer coats that are actually going to keep you warm.

VIDEO: 30 Puffer Coats in 60 Seconds

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Cocoon Coat

available at Nordstrom $170 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Duffle Wool & Cashmere Coat

available at Nordstrom $895 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Genuine Shearling Trim Wool Blend Hooded Coat

available at Nordstrom $1,295 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Twill Peacoat 

available at Nordstrom $398 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Faux Leather & Faux Fur Trim Belted Wool Blend Coat

available at Nordstrom $210 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Long Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat

available at Nordstrom $1,735 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Confetti Wool Blend Coat

available at Nordstrom $118 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Boiled Wool Wrap Coat

available at Nordstrom $168 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Alicia Bouclé Slouch Coat

available at Nordstrom $160 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Scottish Tartan Wool & Cashmere Reversible Coat

available at Nordstrom $2,895 SHOP NOW

