SoulCycle Just Got a Major Dose of Fashion Cred

Looks like SoulCycle’s massive fashion industry following has yet another reason to love the workout chain: an irresistibly cool collaboration with insider-favorite label Public School.

Priced between $125 and $655, the collection includes seven cycling essentials (a crop top, leggings, and a few tops for layering before and after class) translated into designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow's signature street-chic aesthetic; think: moody black and blue color schemes, subtle geometric lines, and edgy lace-up details.

Shop the look: T-shirt, $175; soul-cycle.com. Hoodie, $465; soul-cycle.com.

The collection just dropped in studios and online today. Keep scrolling for a peek at some of our favorite pieces and visit soul-cycle.com to browse the full collection.

Shop the look: Bra top, $125; soul-cycle.com. Hoodie, $465; soul-cycle.com. Leggings, $185; soul-cycle.com.

In short: You don’t have to book a bike to get away with wearing these pieces—but you’ll definitely ride with extra swagger if you do.