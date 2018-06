4 of 6 Maury Phillips/WireImage

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson

"They collect jewelry as well as art," says designer Cynthia Bach of Samuel L. Jackson and his wife of 26 years, actress LaTanya Richardson. For Christmas the Oscar-nominated actor gave Richardson one of Bach's most original and striking creations: a tassel necklace, which Bach says, "has the silky feel of fabric, even though it's made of gold."