Prom Dresses We Wish We Could Have Worn

1 of 11 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images, Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images

Gone are the days of bridesmaids-gone-bad gowns (you know: ill-fitting peach satin tiers and rampant tufts of turquoise tulle). Today's red-carpet ready teens are more fashionable than we were, have a substantially larger knowledge of labels and know how to dress their bodies. Here, the top runway-inspired looks we wish we could have worn—because these days, any Big Night Out is a photo opp.