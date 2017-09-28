These Chic Work Dresses Will Make Your Mornings So Much Easier 

A good work outfit should be easy to put together, wear well throughout the day, and make you look damn good in a meeting. That sounds simple enough to achieve but it becomes infinitely more elusive at, say, 8:37 a.m. when you’ve hit snooze four times, run out of coffee filters, dealt with a particularly tenacious case of frizz, and still need to pack a lunch and a gym bag.

Enter the new WorkLeisure capsule collection of dresses by Project Gravitas, a company founded by Lisa Sun in 2013 that melds fashion and function with streamlined designs that have shapewear built right in. Each of the three new styles—the Alexandra (an updated wrap), Margaret (A-line silhouette), and Ida (empire-waisted with a fitted skirt)—are machine washable and wrinkle-free, and they come in rich tones or standard black. They also look pretty luxe and are blissfully free of any extraneous design details so you can style them however you want.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle’s $185 Dress for Her First Appearance with Prince Harry Is Still in Stock

So to recap: dresses that suck you in, can survive your Taco Tuesday spills, won’t crease from hours of sitting in front of a computer, and look cute with a blazer? Sold! Buy yours now at ProjectGravitas.com.

Scroll down to see them all.