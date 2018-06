Products With a Purpose: Beauty Products That Give Back

While Aromatherapy Associates creator Geraldine Howard was battling cancer, she turned to her own blends of essential oils to lift her spirits during such a stressful time. This birthed her Inner Strength Bath and Shower Oil ($63; net-a-porter.com ), which contains a soothing blend of clary sage, frankincense, geranium, and rose. 10% of proceeds from the product will benefit The Foundation ATK, which is working toward developing a new cancer vaccination to stop specific forms from spreading.