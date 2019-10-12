Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Airport Outfit Is Proof the Perfect Black Skinny Jeans Exist

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

There’s something to be said about anyone who can fly coast to coast and still look incredibly put-together — and today, that person is none other than Priyanka Chopra. In a truly applause-worthy move, the actress traveled from NYC to Los Angeles earlier this week with nary a messy top bun or a pair of comfy leggings in sight.

While the actress’s pairing of a button-down blouse, square-toe ankle boots, and what appears to be an enviously cozy puffer coat is an all-around standout look, it's her expert choice in denim that has us taking notes.

Finding the perfect pair of black skinny jeans — and ones that hold up throughout the day, no less — is certainly not an easy feat, but Priyanka’s Paige Hoxton Skinny Jeans may have just ended the quest. Even better? You can head to Nordstrom right now to snag the exact same pair.

Known for its flattering fits and comfortable stretch, Paige is an LA-based brand that’s solidified itself as a go-to for celebs and shoppers alike. The Hoxton jeans feature a high-waist fit, zip fly button closure, and as proven by Priyanka, a comfortable fit that holds up well enough for a cross-country flight and then directly to dinner with husband Nick Jonas. We’re sold, to say the least, but it’s safe to say the Nordstrom shoppers who’ve awarded the black Hoxton skinnies 4.5 stars feel the same.

“Awesome pair of jeans! I have the Hoxton High Waist in two colors and they are my go-to jeans. The fabric is comfortable and has some stretch for a good fit, but it doesn’t bunch or stretch out even after a full day of wear,” one reviewer said of the Priyanka-approved skinnies. “The high waist has a great slimming effect but is also really comfortable and doesn’t pinch. I would definitely recommend!”

You can end the search for the perfect pair of black jeans by shopping the Paige Hoxton High Waist Ultra Skinny Jeans at Nordstrom.

