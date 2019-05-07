Bow Down, Because Priyanka Chopra Showed Up to the Met Gala Looking Like a Queen

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It was easy to assume that Priyanka Chopra Jonas would show up to the Met Gala ready to shut down the red carpet. Even the actress's everyday outfits tend to take our breath away, from flirty, daytime naked dresses to a tweed suit with chic twist (we're consistently turning to the actress for outfit inspiration, TBH). Still, we couldn't have expected just how stunning Priyanka would look walking the pink carpet in a multi-colored, ruffled Dior Haute Couture dress, complete with a sheer top, a waist-high slit, embellished tights, and an over-the-top, extra-large crown.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

Of course, seeing Priyanka attending the Met Gala really brings back memories. In 2017, she went to the event wearing Ralph Lauren alongside her future-husband Nick Jonas — before they were technically even a couple. This time around, the Jonas Brother held his own yet again, looking dapper in a white Dior suit, sparkly silver shoes, and even an ear cuff. But ever the gentleman, he let Priyanka steal the spotlight, treating her like a true queen.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Of course, hard not to connect Priyanka's regal look to her pal, Meghan Markle, who gave birth to a baby boy today.