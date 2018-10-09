You're About to See Everyone in Hollywood Wearing These $60 Glasses
Privé Revaux, a brand backed by the likes of Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson, and Hailee Steinfeld, is taking the next step in eyewear and launching prescription glasses.
If you're not familiar with the brand, trendsetting stars like Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Chrissy Teigen, and Lily Collins have been spotted out and about with the $30 sunglasses, which are sold on Amazon and Nordstrom's websites.
Now, for all the prescription eyeglass wearers we have the new addition of RX. And as we hoped, prices for the launch, which is called The Philosopher Collection, will start at $60 — a fraction of the price of typical optical frames.
Not only can you shop celebrity-approved designs from Privé Revux's website, you can also take an eye test. The brand has teamed up with Opternative, a technology company that offers safe online vision testing for $25. So you can easily take the eye test from the comfort of your home.
VIDEO: See Jennifer Lopez Wearing Privé Revaux's Retro Sunglasses
Click through to check out some of our favorite frames and view the entire collection at priverevaux.com.
The Alchemist
These stunners have been spotted on Jennifer Lopez numerous times!
The Savant
These frames feel fresh, as they trade traditional materials like acetate and plastic for wood.
The MLK
These frames are a classic shape and work well for most face shapes.
The MVP
Take a break from those black frames with these purple specs.