Secret's Out! Here's Where to Get the $30 Sunglasses Celebrities Love

Alexis Bennett
Jun 02, 2017

Today is the day, you can finally place your orders for one of the most-coveted sunglasses around. The new brand is called Privé Revaux, and it officially launched on June 2.

But stars like Jennifer Lopez and Lilly Collins have already been spotted wearing the head-turning sunnies. You may have also noticed brand visionaries and partners Hailee Steifeld and Ashley Benson rocking the frames, too. And there's no need to feel left out, fellas. Privé Revaux also makes designs for men, and actors Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Piven are also on board.

The best part about the celebrity-approved sunglasses: They are only $30, and they are sold on Amazon. We've already added a couple of styles to our carts since they are so affordable.

Keep scrolling to find your perfect pair too in our roundup below.

1 of 6

The Madam

$30 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

The Sweetheart

$30 SHOP NOW
3 of 6

The Feminist

$30 SHOP NOW
4 of 6

The Warrior

$30 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

The Escobar

$30 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

The Socialite

$30 SHOP NOW

