Print Blouses

These always flowy tops are not specifically ethnic but have origins in the peasant blouse. An obvious matchup is jeans, but these feminine pieces look even hipper than a camisole or shirt under tailored jackets (if you’re young, relax the blouse string and pull one side off the shoulder). Skip loose pants and full skirts or get lost in the volume.
Photos: left, Etro; right, Emanuel Ungaro
MCV Photo
Guess
Polyester top, Guess, $69; buy online now at guess.com.
2 of 5Kevin Sweeney/Time Inc. Digital Studio
Guess
