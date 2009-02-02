Print Blouses

1 of 5 MCV Photo

How to Wear It

These always flowy tops are not specifically ethnic but have origins in the peasant blouse. An obvious matchup is jeans, but these feminine pieces look even hipper than a camisole or shirt under tailored jackets (if you’re young, relax the blouse string and pull one side off the shoulder). Skip loose pants and full skirts or get lost in the volume.



Photos: left, Etro; right, Emanuel Ungaro