Print Blouses

Feb 02, 2009 @ 5:46 pm
Spring Trends 2009, Clothes We Love, Print Blouse
How to Wear It
These always flowy tops are not specifically ethnic but have origins in the peasant blouse. An obvious matchup is jeans, but these feminine pieces look even hipper than a camisole or shirt under tailored jackets (if you’re young, relax the blouse string and pull one side off the shoulder). Skip loose pants and full skirts or get lost in the volume.

Photos: left, Etro; right, Emanuel Ungaro
Guess
Polyester top, Guess, $69; buy online now at guess.com.
Mint
Silk top, Mint, $385; visit jodiarnoldnyc.com for stores.
Milly
Silk top, Milly, $255; buy online now at nordstrom.com for stores.
Armani Exchange
Nylon-Tencel blouse, Armani Exchange, $88; visit armaniexchange.com.
