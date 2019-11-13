We Didn't Realize Colorful Leopard Print Could Look So Fancy Until a Princess Wore It

Image zoom Michael Campanella/Getty Images

In theory, colorful leopard print sounds like something that made its way back from the early '00s, along with bubble skirts or whatever Lizzie McGuire wore on the red carpet. But Princess Sofia of Sweden is proving that is definitely not the case. For a fancy dinner at Stockholm’s Royal Palace on Tuesday night, the royal opted to wear a green leopard-print gown, and whoa — we're really digging this surprising yet stunning look.

Image zoom IBL/Shutterstock

While the piece is far from traditional, it's still somewhat subtle thanks to its darker shade, and Sofia made sure to keep her accessories to a minimum. She completed the look with dainty drop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a classic silver clutch, and on top of her green heels matching her dress, her tiara did, too. That emerald-embellished piece is rather special: It's the same tiara the princess wore on her wedding day in 2015.

We love when royals step out of the box when it come to their clothing. Perhaps Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton will step out in something daring next!