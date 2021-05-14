This Princess Diana ‘70s Trend Is Making an Unexpected Comeback — and It’s Selling Out Fast
I’ve been sitting on a pair of corduroy pants in my online shopping cart ever since I saw Bella Hadid wearing an under-$100 style from Free People months ago. More recently, she wore a similar (but pricier) pair at Gigi Hadid’s birthday. I don’t know why I didn’t pull the trigger, but I regret it frequently because the style has since sold out.
Corduroy is a timeless trend that comes in and out of mainstream style frequently, but it’s definitely hot at the moment. Especially since it was beloved by Princess Diana herself.
There’s a famous photo of Princess Diana in the countryside wearing a pair of brown corduroy pants, green Hunter boots, and a colorful striped sweater. She was the blueprint for so many trends we’re seeing right now, and staring at the photo for more than a couple of minutes will single handedly convince you to invest in a pair.
Corduroy trousers have a retro feel because they are so often associated with the ‘70s. The fabric itself is also comfortable and soft to the touch. Cords adds texture to a look instantly, which would explain their prevalence in so many fashion shows for the past three seasons. They’re essentially an under-the-radar wardrobe staple that people often forget about
Considering corduroy is having a bit of a moment right now, the increased popularity y has led to a bit of a shortage. But luckily, we found a handful of corduroy pants still available at Nordstrom and Amazon for as little as $29. Everlane also has a pair of best-selling corduroy pants for just $58. And while they aren’t the pair I initially fell in love with, Free People does have some really good options on Nordstrom for under $100.
So if you don’t feel like getting all up in arms about the skinny jeans or low-rise jeans debate, corduroy pants are a perfect alternative. They’re essentially beloved by all — royalty and supermodels alike.
Shop the Princess Diana-approved pants trend, below.