This Might Be the Most Stunning Royal Engagement Ring of Them All

While we often expect to spot an engagement ring or two on Instagram, we were pleasantly surprised to find that the one that caught our eye this morning belonged to a royal. Princess Beatrice said "yes" to her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and now, she has a stunning piece of jewelry to show off.

Thankfully, when taking her engagement photos, Beatrice made sure to get the shot that fashion lovers wanted — a close-up of that diamond, which was then posted by her sister, Princess Eugenie, on Instagram.

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle Isn't Wearing Her Engagement Ring on Her Africa Tour

Soon enough, details on the ring rolled in. We found out that it was customized by British jeweler Shaun Leane, who has collaborated with Alexander McQueen in the past and whose work has been acquired by The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. According to a press release, the platinum and diamond piece is "a fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs," and all of the diamonds were ethically sourced. Shaun Leane also revealed that "the design is filled with personal and sentimental signifiers for the couple and unique to them," which is somewhat of a signature for the brand.

Later on, a diamond expert from Forevermark, Kristen Trustey, weighed in on Beatrice's ring, providing a few extra details.

“Princess Beatrice’s ring looks to be an approximately 3-carat, round-center diamond flanked by two baguette side-diamonds set in platinum," she said via press release. "It’s a very classic silhouette, and the side stones give it an Art Deco feel. Assuming that Edoardo opted for the best in terms of the color and clarity of the diamonds, I would estimate the value of the ring to be upwards of $100K.”

While both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle no doubt have stunning and sentimental engagement rings, we're big fans of Beatrice's as well, and will for sure be daydreaming about it for the foreseeable future.