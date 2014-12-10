Prince William and Kate Middleton Say Farewell to New York City

Dec 10, 2014

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have jetted back to London last night to reunite with the adorable Prince George, but we're still reeling from their whirlwind trip to New York City. Prior to taking flight, the royal couple ended their three-day excursion with an appearance at the St. Andrews University 600th anniversary dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where they dressed to the nines. For the black-tie event, Kate chose an off-the-shoulder ink blue silk tulle frock with a black velvet belt by British designer Jenny Packham (that she has worn twice before!), while William opted for a sleek black tuxedo (pictured above).

Over the past three days, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made a series of appearances in the Big Apple—attending a Brooklyn Nets game where they met Beyoncé and Jay Z, paying a visit to the 9/11 Memorial, stopping by the Creativity is GREAT event held especially in their honor, and more. To see every stop the pair made on their trip, view our gallery now.

Princess Kate and Prince William Arrive in NYC

The Duke and Duchess landed in the Big Apple for their highly anticipated trip, where they stayed at the Carlyle Hotel. Kate glowed as they arrived in an eggplant-colored Seraphine maternity coat paired with black tights, booties, gloves, and a clutch alongside Will who wore a smart navy suit.
The Duchess Dazzles at a Charity Dinner

For the event held at the home of Sir Martin Sorrell, a British advertising mogul who lives in New York City’s Gramercy Park neighborhood, Middleton chose a stunning black lace Beulah London cocktail dress with sheer sleeves that she paired with black Stuart Weitzman pumps and a black clutch.
Will and Kate Attend a Dinner

The royal couple were all smiles as they made their way to a dinner hosted by the American Friends of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.
Kate Middelton Takes a Solo Charity Outing

Middleton made her way into the Northside Center for Child Development in the Big Apple this morning dressed in head-to-toe black, including a fashionable wool swing coat by Goat that featured contrast nude trim and gold buttons.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Brooklyn Nets Game

Kate and Will attended a Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game in NYC, where they met Beyoncé and Jay Z. For the event, the Duchess sported a tweed Tory Burch coat, skinny black jeans, and black pumps.
Prince William and Princess Kate Meet LeBron James

After the game, basketball star LeBron James met William and Kate and presented them with a tiny Cleveland Cavaliers jersey to give to 1-year-old Prince George. How adorable!
The Royals Visit the September 11 Memorial

For a trip to the city's solemn September 11 Memorial, the Duchess chose to wear a bright pink Mulberry coat accented with chic black accessories while the Duke looked handsome in a suit.
Kate and Will Attend the Creativity Is GREAT Event

Kate and Will attended the Creativity Is GREAT event in N.Y.C., where the Duchess removed her bright pink Mulberry coat to reveal an elegant turtleneck dress by Seraphine that she paired with her signature suede Stuart Weitzman pumps and box clutch.
The Duke and Duchess Attend St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Dinner

On the duo's final night in N.Y.C., Kate chose an off-the-shoulder ink blue silk tulle frock with a black velvet belt by British designer Jenny Packham (that she has worn twice before!), while William opted for a sleek black tuxedo to attend the St. Andrews University 600th anniversary dinner.

