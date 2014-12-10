Prince William and Kate Middleton Say Farewell to New York City

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have jetted back to London last night to reunite with the adorable Prince George, but we're still reeling from their whirlwind trip to New York City. Prior to taking flight, the royal couple ended their three-day excursion with an appearance at the St. Andrews University 600th anniversary dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where they dressed to the nines. For the black-tie event, Kate chose an off-the-shoulder ink blue silk tulle frock with a black velvet belt by British designer Jenny Packham (that she has worn twice before!), while William opted for a sleek black tuxedo (pictured above).

Over the past three days, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made a series of appearances in the Big Apple—attending a Brooklyn Nets game where they met Beyoncé and Jay Z, paying a visit to the 9/11 Memorial, stopping by the Creativity is GREAT event held especially in their honor, and more. To see every stop the pair made on their trip, view our gallery now.

