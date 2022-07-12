Royals-Approved Comfy Superga Sneakers Are Up to 60% Off This Prime Day

When it comes to summer sneakers, finding ones that are both comfortable and stylish is no easy feat. Luckily, both supermodels and members of the royal family agree that one brand is best: Superga. And this Amazon Prime Day, you can get a pair of the lightweight canvas sneakers for up to 60 percent off.

On-sale options include high- and low-tops in simple colors and bold designs. Prices start at just $26 and don't exceed $60. Keep scrolling to check out six pairs of top-rated Superga sneakers that are majorly discounted for Prime Day.

Shop Superga Sneakers on Sale:

Starting off with the brand's most iconic shoe, the 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are going for just $26. Princess Diana famously wore the black ones back in 1997, and you can get her exact pair on sale. The fabric sneakers have a lace-up closure with metal eyelets, a 1-inch rubber platform, and the brand's logo on one side of the laces and on the back. According to one shopper, they're "very comfortable and versatile" since they "go with dresses or jeans, interchangeably."

If you're looking for something a little funkier, go for these tie-dye sneakers, which have the same classic Superga shape but in a fun print. The shoes come in four patterns, so you'll be able to find a pair that matches the color palette you wear the most. They look great with jeans and a simple tee or dressed up with a flowy midi dress and denim jacket.

Courtesy

For those who prefer high-top sneakers, these platforms are half-off, which brings them down to $42. They're available in three colors — black, white, and beige — with rubber platforms and a subtle striped pattern. You can wear them in the summer with both shorts and dresses and easily take them into fall and winter with pants and sweaters.

Courtesy

You truly can't beat these prices for high-quality sneakers, so we recommend jumping on the Prime Day Superga sneaker deals today, before they sell out.