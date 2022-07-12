Fashion Royals-Approved Comfy Superga Sneakers Are Up to 60% Off This Prime Day Including low- and high-tops in both solid colors and bold prints. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle When it comes to summer sneakers, finding ones that are both comfortable and stylish is no easy feat. Luckily, both supermodels and members of the royal family agree that one brand is best: Superga. And this Amazon Prime Day, you can get a pair of the lightweight canvas sneakers for up to 60 percent off. On-sale options include high- and low-tops in simple colors and bold designs. Prices start at just $26 and don't exceed $60. Keep scrolling to check out six pairs of top-rated Superga sneakers that are majorly discounted for Prime Day. Shop Superga Sneakers on Sale: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $25 (Originally $65) Superga Tie-Dye Sneaker, $36 (Originally $55) Superga 2696 High-Top Stripe Sneaker, $42 (Originally $85) Superga 2750 Embroidered Sneaker, $39 (Originally $89) Superga 2402 Organic Canvas Slide Sneaker, $47 (Originally $85) Superga 2630 Cotu Sneaker, $60 (Originally $75) Starting off with the brand's most iconic shoe, the 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are going for just $26. Princess Diana famously wore the black ones back in 1997, and you can get her exact pair on sale. The fabric sneakers have a lace-up closure with metal eyelets, a 1-inch rubber platform, and the brand's logo on one side of the laces and on the back. According to one shopper, they're "very comfortable and versatile" since they "go with dresses or jeans, interchangeably." Shop now: $26 (Originally $65); amazon.com If you're looking for something a little funkier, go for these tie-dye sneakers, which have the same classic Superga shape but in a fun print. The shoes come in four patterns, so you'll be able to find a pair that matches the color palette you wear the most. They look great with jeans and a simple tee or dressed up with a flowy midi dress and denim jacket. Courtesy Shop now: $36 (Originally $55); amazon.com For those who prefer high-top sneakers, these platforms are half-off, which brings them down to $42. They're available in three colors — black, white, and beige — with rubber platforms and a subtle striped pattern. You can wear them in the summer with both shorts and dresses and easily take them into fall and winter with pants and sweaters. Courtesy Shop now: $42 (Originally $85); amazon.com You truly can't beat these prices for high-quality sneakers, so we recommend jumping on the Prime Day Superga sneaker deals today, before they sell out. Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals: I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day 30 Can't-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off Comfy Sneakers From This Hailey Bieber- and Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit