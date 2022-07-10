Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today

Save on minis, midis, and maxis for all occasions.

While Amazon Prime Day is known for its incredible deals on big-ticket home and tech items, the sale is also a great time to stock up on new clothes for less. This year, the savings on summer dresses are already off the charts ahead of the main event, and we rounded up 10 customer-loved Amazon sundresses for up to 43 percent off.

The list includes minis, midis, and maxis for all different occasions, from the beach to the office to a summer wedding. You only have a limited amount of time to take advantage of these epic dress deals, so add your favorites to your cart before it's too late.

Shop Amazon Summer Dresses on Sale:

In the thick of the summer, the easiest way to stay cool is with a breezy mini dress, and this Mitilly sleeveless option certainly does the trick. Available in 26 colors and sizes small through extra-large, the swing dress is made from a blend of rayon and spandex with decorative buttons down the front, tiers in the skirt, and side pockets. One shopper called it the "most comfortable dress" they've ever gotten from Amazon, while another person pointed out that you can "wear it casually on the weekend and also dress it up and wear it to work."

Shop now: $30 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

If midi dresses are more your thing, check out this Prettygarden tiered style that's on sale for $41. It comes in 15 colors and patterns and sizes small through extra large, and is made from a blend of polyester and spandex. The flowy dress has a crew neckline, short puff sleeves, and three tiers in the skirt. One reviewer confirmed that it "fits true to size, is well made, and stunning." For the price, you can't ask for much more.

Shop now: $41 (Originally $49); amazon.com

For a laid-back summer wedding, we suggest this $25 Zesica sleeveless maxi dress. You can choose from 26 colors and patterns, so you'll be able to find a version that goes with a pair of shoes and a bag already in your closet. Plus, the ties on the straps are adjustable, so you can customize it to achieve your perfect fit. A shopper called the dress "super comfortable" and "perfect for the summer heat."

Shop now: $25 (Originally $44); amazon.com

At such affordable price points, these dresses won't stay in stock for long. Shop Amazon's early Prime Day fashion sale now, and check out more can't-miss deals below.

Shop More Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

