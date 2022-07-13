Hurry! Now’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 10 Best Under-$50 Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

We're nearing the end of Amazon Prime Day, so now is your last chance to shop the epic sale. There's no better way to finish off your haul than with unbelievably high discounts on top-rated items. That's why we rounded up the 10 best under-$50 fashion, beauty, and home deals to grab before time runs out.

Some standout options include an NYX warm neutrals eyeshadow palette for just $13, a silky slip dress from The Drop for 30 percent off, and a set of two best-selling double-walled glass coffee mugs for $16. Below, read up on more last-minute under-$50 deals, so you can make your final purchases before Prime Day 2022 comes to a close.

Shop Last-Chance Prime Day Deals Under $50:

You can never have too many versatile blouses, and this long-sleeve cropped style from The Drop is going for 29 percent off its original price. Available in seven colors and sizes XXS through 5X, the top has puff sleeves, a square neckline, a smocked elastic bodice, and ruffle details around both the neckline and the hemline. You can wear it for a casual weekend day with jeans and sneakers, to the office with trousers and loafers, and for a night out with a mini skirt and heels.

From the skincare department, the Elemis Superfood Midnight Facial Night Cream that a shopper called "soothing for dry, sensitive skin" is on sale for $35. A few of its key ingredients include vitamin C-rich camu camu fruit to brighten your skin, cocoa butter for moisture, and banana flower extract for hydration. The brand recommends using this cream every night for the best results.

And to keep your hair in tip-top shape, a pack of two Turbie Twist microfiber towels is available for just $17. These towels are designed to dry your hair super quickly and help prevent frizz by reducing the friction between the fabric and your hair. They each have an elastic band on the back to keep the towel in place, so you can move around freely while your hair dries. Choose from 11 color and pattern combinations.

You only have until 3 a.m. ET to shop these under-$50 deals, so make your picks before it's too late. Check out more last-chance Prime Day deals, below.

