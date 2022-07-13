Fashion Amazon's Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit That's "Super Comfortable and Flattering" Is Just $21 Today It has more than 11,300 perfect ratings. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle Now that Prime Day is back in its usual summer slot, the sale event is a great time to stock up on warm-weather fashion essentials for less. Whether you're looking for a breezy summer dress or a pair of breathable Superga sneakers, Amazon has it for a discounted price. But some of the best deals are in the swimwear section, like this Cupshe ruched one-piece swimsuit for $21. As the best-selling one-piece on Amazon, the Cupshe swimsuit has more than 11,300 perfect ratings. It comes in 13 colors and sizes XS through XL, and it has a V-neckline, padded cups, adjustable spaghetti straps, ruching across the front, and mid-coverage bottoms. In terms of care, the brand recommends throwing it in the washing machine and then hanging it up to dry. Courtesy Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); amazon.com There are so many ways to wear the swimsuit for a day at the beach or by the pool. You can style it like a shirt with high-waisted denim shorts or a flowy skirt, flat sandals, and a tote bag. For a more swimwear-focused vibe, wear a sheer cover-up dress on top of the one-piece, and finish it off with flip flops and a bucket hat. In the reviews section, shoppers can't stop raving about how the swimsuit makes them look and feel. One person said it's "the first bathing suit I've loved in a long time," adding that it's "super comfortable and flattering." Another reviewer said it makes them feel "confident and sexy," so they went back and ordered another color. Today is your only chance to take advantage of this incredible Prime Day swim deal, so be sure to purchase the Cupshe one-piece swimsuit for $21 at Amazon while you still can. Shop more colors, below, and check out the entire Prime Day 2022 sale, here. Courtesy Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); amazon.com Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals: Amazon Just Dropped More Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Ends Tonight I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart The 3-Piece Hair Growth Set That Reduces Shedding and Makes Strands "Way Stronger" Is Nearly Half-Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit