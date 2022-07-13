Amazon's Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit That's "Super Comfortable and Flattering" Is Just $21 Today

It has more than 11,300 perfect ratings.

Now that Prime Day is back in its usual summer slot, the sale event is a great time to stock up on warm-weather fashion essentials for less. Whether you're looking for a breezy summer dress or a pair of breathable Superga sneakers, Amazon has it for a discounted price. But some of the best deals are in the swimwear section, like this Cupshe ruched one-piece swimsuit for $21.

As the best-selling one-piece on Amazon, the Cupshe swimsuit has more than 11,300 perfect ratings. It comes in 13 colors and sizes XS through XL, and it has a V-neckline, padded cups, adjustable spaghetti straps, ruching across the front, and mid-coverage bottoms. In terms of care, the brand recommends throwing it in the washing machine and then hanging it up to dry.

There are so many ways to wear the swimsuit for a day at the beach or by the pool. You can style it like a shirt with high-waisted denim shorts or a flowy skirt, flat sandals, and a tote bag. For a more swimwear-focused vibe, wear a sheer cover-up dress on top of the one-piece, and finish it off with flip flops and a bucket hat.

In the reviews section, shoppers can't stop raving about how the swimsuit makes them look and feel. One person said it's "the first bathing suit I've loved in a long time," adding that it's "super comfortable and flattering." Another reviewer said it makes them feel "confident and sexy," so they went back and ordered another color.

Today is your only chance to take advantage of this incredible Prime Day swim deal, so be sure to purchase the Cupshe one-piece swimsuit for $21 at Amazon while you still can. Shop more colors, below, and check out the entire Prime Day 2022 sale, here.

