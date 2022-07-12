I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day

Including a slip dress I own in four colors for 30 percent off.

July 12, 2022

If you love a good deal, I know you're eyeing all of the Amazon Prime Day markdowns right now. The huge sale event is one of the best times to snag everything from premium beauty products to cute summer clothes for much less. As a shopping editor, I know exactly what's worth buying — so I'm sharing my absolute favorite deals with you.

From super comfy undies to my favorite slip dress, here are the 8 things I always add to my Amazon cart during Prime Day:

Amazon Essentials Cotton High Leg Underwear

amazon essentials underwear

If you love basic, comfy undies that hold up well and can be bought in bulk, this is a sign to finally add Amazon Essentials' Cotton High Leg Underwear to your cart. The popular panties have racked up over 25,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who, like me, are pleasantly surprised at how "simple," "soft," and "minimalist" they are. As one shopper put it: "They don't ride up [and] leave room in crotch. TMI? Maybe. But someone needs to hear this." Agreed.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Smith & Cult Nail Polish

smith and cult nail polish

Luxe nail polish for less? Count me in. Smith & Cult's nail polish and beauty products are discounted for Prime Day, and I'm trying not add every single thing to my cart. The beautifully packaged nail lacquers will look great displayed on any vanity, while the polish itself is high-quality and comes in a number of pretty colors.

Shop now: $13 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Redken All Soft Shampoo

redken all soft shampoo

Redken is one of my favorite haircare brands. I usually get the Color Extend Shampoo during Prime Day, but I'm switching it up a little this year. I've been wanting to try the All Soft shampoo for a while, which is a moisturizing shampoo for dry and brittle hair. My hair is on the finer side and gets frizzy easily, and based on the customer reviews, I think this could be the solution for taming it (especially on humid days).

Shop now: $33 (Originally $42); amazon.com

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Slip Midi Dress

07622-the-drop-womens-ana-silky-v-neck-midi-slip-dress-embed

I own this slip dress in four colors, and yes, I'm buying another one! The Drop's silky v-neck slip dress is one of the best ones I've ever put on — it's flattering, comfy, and true to size. The fabric is a bit delicate and stains easily, so you'll have to watch out for that, but otherwise it's top-notch. I'm always reaching for it, especially in the spring and summer.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Adidas Essentials 3 Stripes Cropped Hoodie

adidas hoodie

I always make sure to add something from Adidas to my cart during Prime Day. Honestly, you can't miss when it comes to the comfy athleisure brand — I've never been disappointed in anything I've tried from it. This year I'm opting for this cute and trendy cropped hoodie, which features Adidas' iconic three stripes logo on the sleeves.

Shop now: $27 (Originally $45); amazon.com

BIC Soleil Bella Women's Disposable Razors

bic razors

Here's a fun fact about me: I will never not buy this bulk pack of razors while they're on sale. I have tried many, many razors, and none compare to these disposable options from BIC. They're gentle and give me a close shave, plus, they don't look bad sitting in my shower. Right now, a 10-pack is available for just $9 — trust me, you won't regret buying it.

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Crest 3D White Strips

crest whitestrips

Teeth whitening strips are one of my go-to stocking stuffers for my mom during the holidays, so I always buy a pack while they're on sale during Prime Day. (Yes, I'm thinking about stocking stuffers in July!) I've rarely kept a pack for myself, but I think this year might be the time I finally do. My mom loves them, and so do 47,800 other people who say they're "magic" and actually work if you're consistent.

Shop now: $32 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Pura D'or Vitamin E Oil

vitamin e oil

If you don't have a bottle of vitamin E oil in your bathroom vanity right now, you'll want to add this one from Pura D'or to your cart. I fell in love with the oil the first time I used it, so much so that I bought a backup bottle just a few days later. Now, it's officially on my list of things to buy during Prime Day. The super nourishing oil absorbs well and smells delicious. I like to use it after shaving and on my stretch marks, but it has tons of uses that can address many skin concerns. More than 4,100 shoppers left it a perfect rating, citing its use as a face moisturizer (one person raved it left them with "glowing, luminous, and tight" skin), a hair treatment, a cuticle oil, and more.

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

