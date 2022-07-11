Fashion Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 50% for Prime Day Including Rag & Bone, Proenza Schouler, and Staud. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle Amazon's designer outlet is one of my favorite under-the-radar storefronts on the site — it's always filled with incredibly good deals on high-end brands. While you can expect to see markdowns on every brand from Free People to Good American to Chloé, stock is (naturally) limited on many of the items, which means if you see a discount you love, you'll have to act fast before someone else snaps it up. As a Prime Day treat, the outlet is offering discounts up to 50 percent off on some celebrity-favorite brands that'll make your mouth drop, including Coperni (you know, the bag brand that broke the internet) and Jennifer Aniston-approved Rag & Bone. Below, shop the 10 best Amazon Prime Day designer deals: Good American Good Boy Jeans, $60–$75 (Originally $149) Dr. Martens Chelsea Boot, $88–$103 (Originally $110) DL1961 Laura Jogger High-Rise Jeans, $105 (Originally $209) Staud Shoko Sweater Dress, $116 (Originally $165) Rag & Bone Alex Liquid High-Rise Straight Jeans, $148 (Originally $295) Ulla Johnson Marisol Maillot One-Piece Swimsuit, $165 (Originally $275) Staud Mini Milla Dress, $186 (Originally $265) See by Chloé Millye Fisherman Sandals, $207 (Originally $295) Proenza Schouler White Label Morris Coated Canvas Tote, $315 (Originally $450) Coperni Swipe Bag, $378 (Originally $540) I'll start with the deal likely to disappear the fastest: Coperni's Swipe Bag. There's only one in stock, so which one of you will be the lucky shopper to grab it while it's 30 percent off? If it looks familiar, that's because celebs like Doja Cat, Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner have worn the glass version that went viral not too long ago. While the glass bag is made-to-order for $2,700, the OG version is sitting before us for $378. If you miss out on it, there are two other Coperni Swipe bags on sale for Prime Day, including this option with a metal handle and the tote version for under $280, as well as other luxe options from brands like Proenza Schouler. Courtesy Shop now: $378 (Originally $540); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $315 (Originally $450); amazon.com The next best designer deals are on denim from celeb-loved classic brands like Rag & Bone, DL1961, and Good American. A handful of Good American denim is marked down for Prime Day starting at $45, while Jennifer Aniston's go-to jean brand, Rag & Bone, is up to 50 percent off. I know I'll personally be adding this pair of half-off comfy jogger jeans from supermodel-loved DL1961 to my Amazon cart. Courtesy Shop now: $60–$75 (Originally $149); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $148 (Originally $295); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $105 (Originally $209); amazon.com And last but certainly not least are these deals on Staud dresses. Celebs from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber to Mindy Kaling are always quietly wearing Staud bags and clothing — it's a Hollywood favorite. A lot of perfect-for-summer options like this printed mini Milla dress are up to 30 percent off, as well as the brand's viral colorblock sweater dress that was taking over everybody's Instagram feeds last winter. Courtesy Shop now: $186 (Originally $265); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $116 (Originally $165); amazon.com Shop more can't-miss designer Prime Day deals in Amazon's outlet, here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit