Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 50% for Prime Day

Including Rag & Bone, Proenza Schouler, and Staud.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience.

Published on July 11, 2022

Amazon Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

Amazon's designer outlet is one of my favorite under-the-radar storefronts on the site — it's always filled with incredibly good deals on high-end brands. While you can expect to see markdowns on every brand from Free People to Good American to Chloé, stock is (naturally) limited on many of the items, which means if you see a discount you love, you'll have to act fast before someone else snaps it up.

As a Prime Day treat, the outlet is offering discounts up to 50 percent off on some celebrity-favorite brands that'll make your mouth drop, including Coperni (you know, the bag brand that broke the internet) and Jennifer Aniston-approved Rag & Bone.

Below, shop the 10 best Amazon Prime Day designer deals:

I'll start with the deal likely to disappear the fastest: Coperni's Swipe Bag. There's only one in stock, so which one of you will be the lucky shopper to grab it while it's 30 percent off? If it looks familiar, that's because celebs like Doja Cat, Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner have worn the glass version that went viral not too long ago. While the glass bag is made-to-order for $2,700, the OG version is sitting before us for $378. If you miss out on it, there are two other Coperni Swipe bags on sale for Prime Day, including this option with a metal handle and the tote version for under $280, as well as other luxe options from brands like Proenza Schouler.

Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $378 (Originally $540); amazon.com

Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $315 (Originally $450); amazon.com

The next best designer deals are on denim from celeb-loved classic brands like Rag & Bone, DL1961, and Good American. A handful of Good American denim is marked down for Prime Day starting at $45, while Jennifer Aniston's go-to jean brand, Rag & Bone, is up to 50 percent off. I know I'll personally be adding this pair of half-off comfy jogger jeans from supermodel-loved DL1961 to my Amazon cart.

Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $60–$75 (Originally $149); amazon.com

Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $148 (Originally $295); amazon.com

Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $105 (Originally $209); amazon.com

And last but certainly not least are these deals on Staud dresses. Celebs from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber to Mindy Kaling are always quietly wearing Staud bags and clothing — it's a Hollywood favorite. A lot of perfect-for-summer options like this printed mini Milla dress are up to 30 percent off, as well as the brand's viral colorblock sweater dress that was taking over everybody's Instagram feeds last winter.

Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $186 (Originally $265); amazon.com

Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $116 (Originally $165); amazon.com

Shop more can't-miss designer Prime Day deals in Amazon's outlet, here.

