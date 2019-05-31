5 Pride Collections That Are Giving 100% of Proceeds to LGBTQ Charities

Image zoom Courtesy

There are a ton of ways to celebrate Pride Month, from volunteering to attending a local parade. But one of our favorite ways is to indulge in some shopping that gives back to the LGBTQ community.

There are plenty of brands and retailers who have launched collections just to commemorate Pride Month and others who have even created limited-edition merchandise featuring the symbolic rainbow. But we're highlighting five brands that are going the extra mile and giving 100 percent of proceeds to an impactful cause that champions the LGBTQ community.

This year, American Apparel created a limited-edition capsule collection filled with T-shirts with clever sayings. The best part: 100 percent of the net proceeds will go directly to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center, specifically its Trans-Cosmetic Donation Drive founded by celeb hair pro Andrew Fitzsimons.

For years, American Eagle has been partnering with the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit that encourages and uplifts LGBTQ youth. Once again, the brand is giving 100% of proceeds from its Pride collection to this worthy cause.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) will reap 100 percent of all net profits from the ASOS Pride collection this year. The cool merch has trendy animal-print and tie-dye tops, plus a few accessories like hats and bags.

Here's your chance to grab a limited-edition Pride Month watch. Fossil is teaming up with the Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI), which supports LGBTQ youth, and — you guessed it — 100 percent of proceeds will go to the non-profit.

The Ralph Lauren team created a graphic tee with a rainbow polo logo, and 100 percent of the purchase price from the sale of each one will be donated to the the Stonewall Community Foundation.