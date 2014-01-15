Feast Your Eyes On This: The Peter Pilotto x Target Collection

Mark your calendars: The amazingness that is the Peter Pilotto x Target collection is hitting stores and online February 9. The duo behind the brand Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos is responsible for the explosion of prints that has everyone abuzz, from runway to the red carpet. "We spend hours on each one," De Vos told InStyle. "We engineer every single print for each individual garment."

And they're bringing that aesthetic to the masses with a whopping 70-piece collection that range from $14.99 to $79.99. "All of the prints in Peter Pilotto for Target are original and new, but contain elements that are signature to our main line," Pilotto says. But it's not just apparel that got the trademark print treatment, it's accessories and swimwear, too. "We took a beachy and joyful approach," De Vos explains. "Women can own swimwear with a matching skirt and top."

Afraid of looking too loud? Take Pilotto's print philosophy to heart: "Everyone should try wearing prints—it's refreshing to explore. With our prints, you can be playful with how you style them: Wear a full look or break them up. Ultimately, it's all about what makes you feel the most confident." Preview the Peter Pilotto x Target collection to start drafting your wish list (read: everything).

