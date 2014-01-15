Feast Your Eyes On This: The Peter Pilotto x Target Collection

Andrea Cheng
Jan 15, 2014 @ 6:45 am

Mark your calendars: The amazingness that is the Peter Pilotto x Target collection is hitting stores and online February 9. The duo behind the brand Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos is responsible for the explosion of prints that has everyone abuzz, from runway to the red carpet. "We spend hours on each one," De Vos told InStyle. "We engineer every single print for each individual garment."

And they're bringing that aesthetic to the masses with a whopping 70-piece collection that range from $14.99 to $79.99. "All of the prints in Peter Pilotto for Target are original and new, but contain elements that are signature to our main line," Pilotto says. But it's not just apparel that got the trademark print treatment, it's accessories and swimwear, too. "We took a beachy and joyful approach," De Vos explains. "Women can own swimwear with a matching skirt and top."

Afraid of looking too loud? Take Pilotto's print philosophy to heart: "Everyone should try wearing prints—it's refreshing to explore. With our prints, you can be playful with how you style them: Wear a full look or break them up. Ultimately, it's all about what makes you feel the most confident." Preview the Peter Pilotto x Target collection to start drafting your wish list (read: everything).

Belted Dress in Green Floral Print

$49.99; at Target and target.com
Pencil Skirt in Light Blue Floral/Check Print

$34.99; at Target and target.com
Pant in Green Floral/Stripe Print

$39.99; at Target and target.com
Short in Blue Netting Print

The inspiration behind this print: Microscopic view of netting. "You can pair them with a casual sweater for day or a structured blazer for night," Peter Pilotto says. $29.99; at Target and target.com
Rash Guard in Black/White Print

$29.99; at Target and target.com
Bikini Crop Top in Black/White Print

$24.99; at Target and target.com
Shirt Dress in Light Blue Floral/Check Print

$34.99; at Target and target.com
Pencil Skirt in Green Floral Stripe Print

$34.99; at Target and target.com
Jacquard Dress in Red Print

$79.99; at Target and target.com
Pant in Black/Check Print

$34.99; at Target and target.com
Skirt in Black/White Print

$34.99; at Target and target.com
Skirt in Red Floral/Check Print

$34.99; at Target and target.com
Cardigan in Blue/White/Black Colorblock

$34.99; at Target and target.com
Bikini Top/Bottom in Green Netting Print

$17.99 for top and $14.99 for bottom; at Target and target.com
Bikini Top/Bottom in Red Floral Print

$17.99 for top and $14.99 for bottom; at Target and target.com
Bikini Top/Bottom in Green Floral Print

$22.99 for top and $14.99 for bottom; at Target and target.com
One-Piece Swimsuit in Red Iris Print

$34.99; at Target and target.com
Sunglasses in Red Iris Print

$16.99; at Target and target.com
Beach Tote in Red Floral Print

"This show-stopping beach tote is great because it goes with just about anything and is the perfect addition to make vacation dressing simple and chic," says Christopher De Vos. $39.99; at Target and target.com
Slip-On Shoe in Black/White Print

$29.99; at Target and target.com

