Your 2021 Wardrobe Needs This Best-Selling $34 Loungewear Set From Amazon

Since the first couple weeks of 2021 have proven to be just an extension of 2020, we've decided that our "real" clothes can take the back seat for a little while longer. Instead, we're opting for comfy loungewear — specifically, matching sets. If you're feeling the same way, allow us to introduce you to the best-selling PrettyGarden Two-Piece Sweatsuit.
This $34 loungewear set includes a crewneck sweatshirt and matching joggers available in over 20 colors and patterns. Both pieces are made from a lightweight spandex and cotton blend, and the pants have an elastic drawstring waistband with pockets on both sides.
Ever since March, even celebrities have been seen out and about wearing matching loungewear sets. From Alessandra Ambrosio in an Outdoor Voices hoodie and sweatpants look to a pregnant Emily Ratajkowski in a coordinated navy ensemble, stars have been rocking the trend for months. And that makes us even more eager to add the affordable PrettyGarden set to our carts.
"Perfect pandemic outfit," one five-star reviewer wrote. "You can go from couch to bed to walking the dog in this combo. No need to change clothes. I got this so I don't look like a troll walking my dog in public after hours."
Another shopper wrote that this set is "comfy to wear around the house and still looks appropriate for last-minute Zoom meetings." There's nothing we love more than finding an outfit that makes us feel good and fits into our current lifestyle.
Many reviewers also noted that the material is thinner than your average sweatsuit fabric, so you won't overheat in this cozy outfit. Plus, more breathability means you can wear the loungewear set well into the spring and summer.
You can't beat the $34 price tag for a two-piece outfit with tons of glowing reviews, so we recommend getting your hands on this set. Shop the PrettyGarden Sweatsuit from Amazon now.