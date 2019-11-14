This Might Be the Comfiest Coat You Can Buy on Amazon

Image zoom Getty Images

If you haven’t given in to the comfy teddy bear coat trend yet, Amazon shoppers have found an affordable option that combines stuffed animal-like softness with the cool look of a zip-up bomber jacket — and it might just make you take the plunge. The faux shearling, shaggy, oversized coat from Prettygarden is the retail giant’s number one best-selling faux fur coat, and it only costs $32.

The jacket features a fuzzy lapel, two side pockets, and elastic cuffs for an effortlessly stylish, oversized fit. It’s made of soft fleece material that’s about as close to wrapping yourself up in a blanket as socially acceptable outerwear gets.

The coat comes in 17 different colors, including black, blue, khaki, white, and green, and you can style it with just about any basics for an easy winter outfit. Dress it up with jeans and knee-high boots or layer it over leggings and tennis shoes for a casual look.

Amazon shoppers love the oversized fit (although many suggest ordering a size up for a truly baggy look) and they confirm that it’s as soft and cuddly as it looks. Some even wear the coat so much, they’re ordering it in multiple colors and recommending it to all of their friends — the sign of a truly good fashion find.

“Anyone reading reviews should just buy this jacket now. It’s literally the softest thing I’ve ever worn,” one shopper wrote. “[I] ordered the coffee color and it’s perfect for fall — [I’m] even debating on a second color now, and I’ve sent the link to five or six friends who asked for it,” they added.

“[I] absolutely love this jacket,” said another. “It feels like wearing a blanket, but in style.”

You heard it here first: If you’re dreaming of leaving the house wrapped up in a fuzzy blanket, shop this teddy bear coat from Amazon.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $32; amazon.com