Pretty Polka Dots
Fashion
Pretty Polka Dots
InStyle.com
Oct 02, 2012 @ 2:37 pm
Marc by Marc Jacobs
Marc by Marc Jacobs, $37
Kate Spade
Patent leather wallet with cowhide trim, $128
Chinti and Parker
Cotton button-down shirt, $180
Gap
Calf hair loafers, $50
Halston Heritage
Silk chiffon dress, $198
