The Most Affordable Place to Buy Your Party Dress Is a Kardashian Fave

Alexis Bennett
Dec 20, 2017

An affordable party dress is a must. Chances are you're probably going to only wear it once (Instagram will notice). So you might as well save on the wear-one-time piece. But just because you're looking ot save, doesn't mean that you can't still show up to that party looking like a celebrity. Hit up PrettyLittleThing's website, and you'll be breaking necks in a stunning dress that'll cost you less than a hundred bucks.

Not familiar with the brand? Style stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Olivia Culpo are fans of the affordable fashions. You'll find any and everything you need, from brunch outfits to work-wear pieces. But the absolutely best section includes the party dresses. I mean, where else can you get a show-stopping design for less than $30? Don't believe us? Check out the proof in our roundup below the video.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Black Sequin Dress

Score Kourtney's exact look with this strappy mini.

$30 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Fuchsia Velvet

Impress everyone with a velvet dress in an attention-grabbing color.

$28 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Emerald Ruched Dress

Show off your shoulder in a long-sleeve dress with ruching.

$28 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Gold Plunge Dress

Grab a gold dress that isn't too sparkly to subtly slay.

$38 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Black Tassel Dress

Perfect your Boomerangs with a twirl-worthy dress.

$60 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

White Lace Dress

Go for romantic vibes in a mini dress with lace panels.

$55 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Gold Sequin High-Neck Dress

Transform into a trophy with a metallic, long dress.

$90 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Yellow Strappy Plunge Dress

Steal the show in a trendy yellow dress with look-at-me slits.

$42 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Red Bardot V-Cut Dress

Spice things up with a head-turning red dress covered in sequins.

$60 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Emerald Green Frill Hem Dress

Go for a curve-hugging design in festive color that's perfect for pictures.

$68 SHOP NOW

