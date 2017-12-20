The Most Affordable Place to Buy Your Party Dress Is a Kardashian Fave

An affordable party dress is a must. Chances are you're probably going to only wear it once (Instagram will notice). So you might as well save on the wear-one-time piece. But just because you're looking ot save, doesn't mean that you can't still show up to that party looking like a celebrity. Hit up PrettyLittleThing's website, and you'll be breaking necks in a stunning dress that'll cost you less than a hundred bucks.

Not familiar with the brand? Style stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Olivia Culpo are fans of the affordable fashions. You'll find any and everything you need, from brunch outfits to work-wear pieces. But the absolutely best section includes the party dresses. I mean, where else can you get a show-stopping design for less than $30? Don't believe us? Check out the proof in our roundup below the video.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Here's How to Get a Sleek Ponytail That Will Help You Show Off That Dress