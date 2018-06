Pretty Little Liars Costume Designer Mandi Line on Season 4 Fashion

Costume designer Mandi Line confessed that she lost sleep preparing for this episode's ultra dressed-down scene between Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson). "I don't know how to do casual! I hate flats and I had to lay off the jewelry," Line said about the J.Crew denim shirtdress she chose for Spencer. As for Hanna? Line laughed about the Free People linen motorcycle jacket ($148 at freepeople.com) and studded tank from Urban Outfitters ($59 at urbanoutfitters.com) she paired with silver stretch denim by Bar III. "She doesn't know how to do casual, either."