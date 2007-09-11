whitelogo
whitelogo
Preppy Style
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Preppy Style
InStyle.com
Sep 11, 2007 @ 1:31 pm
Scarf
Cashmere scarf, Meg Cohen, $100; 212-966-3733 or
megcohendesign.com
.
Brian Henn
Flats
Leather flats with metal trim, Sam Edelman, $95/pair; at Macy's West.
Brian Henn
Bag
Leather bag with brass hardware, Coach, $448; 866-262-2440.
Brian Henn
Headband
Silk charmeuse headband, Colette Malouf, $62; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Brian Henn
Tote
Nylon-and leather tote, Tommy Hilfiger, $79; 917-237-0983.
Brian Henn
Boots
Leather boots, Etienne Aigner, $169; at select Macy's stores.
Brian Henn
Bangles
Enamel bangles with faux cabochons, J. Crew, $68 each;
jcrew.com
.
Brian Henn
Clutch
Crocodile clutch, Nancy Gonzalez, $1,650; at Neiman Marcus.
Brian Henn
1
of
9
Advertisement
1 of 8
Brian Henn
Scarf
Cashmere scarf, Meg Cohen, $100; 212-966-3733 or
megcohendesign.com
.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Brian Henn
Flats
Leather flats with metal trim, Sam Edelman, $95/pair; at Macy's West.
3 of 8
Brian Henn
Bag
Leather bag with brass hardware, Coach, $448; 866-262-2440.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Brian Henn
Headband
Silk charmeuse headband, Colette Malouf, $62; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Brian Henn
Tote
Nylon-and leather tote, Tommy Hilfiger, $79; 917-237-0983.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Brian Henn
Boots
Leather boots, Etienne Aigner, $169; at select Macy's stores.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Brian Henn
Bangles
Enamel bangles with faux cabochons, J. Crew, $68 each;
jcrew.com
.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Brian Henn
Clutch
Crocodile clutch, Nancy Gonzalez, $1,650; at Neiman Marcus.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!