Preppy Style

InStyle.com
Sep 11, 2007 @ 1:31 pm
Scarf
pinterest
Scarf
Cashmere scarf, Meg Cohen, $100; 212-966-3733 or megcohendesign.com.
Brian Henn
Flats
pinterest
Flats
Leather flats with metal trim, Sam Edelman, $95/pair; at Macy's West.
Brian Henn
Bag
pinterest
Bag
Leather bag with brass hardware, Coach, $448; 866-262-2440.
Brian Henn
Headband
pinterest
Headband
Silk charmeuse headband, Colette Malouf, $62; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Brian Henn
Tote
pinterest
Tote
Nylon-and leather tote, Tommy Hilfiger, $79; 917-237-0983.
Brian Henn
Boots
pinterest
Boots
Leather boots, Etienne Aigner, $169; at select Macy's stores.
Brian Henn
Bangles
pinterest
Bangles
Enamel bangles with faux cabochons, J. Crew, $68 each; jcrew.com.
Brian Henn
Clutch
pinterest
Clutch
Crocodile clutch, Nancy Gonzalez, $1,650; at Neiman Marcus.
Brian Henn
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Brian Henn

Scarf

Cashmere scarf, Meg Cohen, $100; 212-966-3733 or megcohendesign.com.
Advertisement
2 of 8 Brian Henn

Flats

Leather flats with metal trim, Sam Edelman, $95/pair; at Macy's West.
3 of 8 Brian Henn

Bag

Leather bag with brass hardware, Coach, $448; 866-262-2440.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Brian Henn

Headband

Silk charmeuse headband, Colette Malouf, $62; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Brian Henn

Tote

Nylon-and leather tote, Tommy Hilfiger, $79; 917-237-0983.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Brian Henn

Boots

Leather boots, Etienne Aigner, $169; at select Macy's stores.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Brian Henn

Bangles

Enamel bangles with faux cabochons, J. Crew, $68 each; jcrew.com.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Brian Henn

Clutch

Crocodile clutch, Nancy Gonzalez, $1,650; at Neiman Marcus.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!