Pre-Shop Prep: Don't Hit These Stores Without Their App

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:36 pm
Free People
Free for iTunes, itunes.com.
Before making a trip to this retailer, browse items and see whether what you’re pining for is in stock. Once there, you can scan product tags to see various color options and read assessments from other shoppers.
Sephora to Go
Free; available on itunes.com.
Open the Sephora app in-store to secure exclusive offers, see what’s on sale, and access your Beauty Insider Rewards card. You can also scan any item to read reviews on Sephora’s Web site.
Target Cartwheel
Free on play.google.com and itunes.com.
Get discounts off hundreds of products at the national chain with this app. Use the deals as many times as you want till they expire!
