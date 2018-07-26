If You Love Boho Dresses, You’ll Love This Skirt Style

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

So you’ve given the prairie dress a spin this summer and are ready to fully embrace your newfound love affair with all things bohemian. What's next on your must-have shopping list? Go for a prairie skirt. Seems like a no-brainer, but this will be your summer hero on humid days when only the thought of an ice cream cone will get you through the heat.

A few simple rules when looking for your perfect pick. A midi or maxi length is a must. A fluid fabric—especially in a romantic floral print—is a given. Delicate ruffles and tiers are a definite. Neutral color palettes will transition best with the swap of a shoe (we love these worn with boots come fall). And finally, make sure to pair yours with a simple T-shirt or fitted button down for a modern styling take on the trend rather than going full on Little House on the Prairie (but hey—if that is your thing, by all means, go for that flouncy blouse to match).

