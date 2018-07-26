If You Love Boho Dresses, You’ll Love This Skirt Style

Getty Images
Kristina Rutkowski
Jul 26, 2018 @ 1:45 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

So you’ve given the prairie dress a spin this summer and are ready to fully embrace your newfound love affair with all things bohemian. What's next on your must-have shopping list? Go for a prairie skirt. Seems like a no-brainer, but this will be your summer hero on humid days when only the thought of an ice cream cone will get you through the heat.

A few simple rules when looking for your perfect pick. A midi or maxi length is a must. A fluid fabric—especially in a romantic floral print—is a given. Delicate ruffles and tiers are a definite. Neutral color palettes will transition best with the swap of a shoe (we love these worn with boots come fall). And finally, make sure to pair yours with a simple T-shirt or fitted button down for a modern styling take on the trend rather than going full on Little House on the Prairie (but hey—if that is your thing, by all means, go for that flouncy blouse to match).

VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Printed Midi Skirt

BP $35 (originally $59) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Floral Asymmetric Crepe Skirt

Isabel Marant Etoile $440 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Plaid Cotton-Blend Skirt

Ganni $190 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Embroidered Midi Skirt

Mango $30 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Floral Maxi Skirt

American Eagle Outfitters $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Sheer Floral Ruffle Midi Skirt

& Other Stories $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Floral Tiered Skirt

LoveShackFancy $365 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Eyelet Midi Skirt

Madewell $70 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Ruffled Floral-Print Skirt

Ulla Johnson $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Batik Floral Skirt

Warm $345 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!